Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.49 N/A -3.52 0.00

Demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 75.24% and an $27.25 average target price. Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 1.91%. Based on the data given earlier, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.