Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 36 -0.31 11.76M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,557,863.50% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 32,558,139.53% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 and a Quick Ratio of 18.6. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, with potential upside of 44.18%. Competitively the average target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 74.28% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Principia Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.