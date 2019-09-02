Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

We will be comparing the differences between Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 114 9.85 N/A 35.15 2.60

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 8.4 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $27.25, and a 18.48% upside potential. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $184.67 average target price and a 103.13% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.