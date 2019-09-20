Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

As Biotechnology companies, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.70% and an $27.25 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 86.45% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 78.8%. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.