Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 60.27 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 18.48% upside potential and an average price target of $27.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 13.72% respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.6%. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.