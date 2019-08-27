Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|60.27
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 18.48% upside potential and an average price target of $27.25.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 13.72% respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.6%. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
