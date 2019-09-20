Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

This is a contrast between Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|47.75
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 34.70% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27.25.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.53% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
