Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

This is a contrast between Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 47.75 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 34.70% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.