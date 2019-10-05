Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

We are comparing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 14.08M -4.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,055,312.95% 0% 0% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 621,222,148.69% -40.8% -30.9%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, with potential upside of 48.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 25.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.