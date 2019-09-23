Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Since Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival Atreca Inc. is 22 and its Quick Ratio is has 22. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $27.25, and a 36.25% upside potential. On the other hand, Atreca Inc.’s potential upside is 157.29% and its average price target is $30. The information presented earlier suggests that Atreca Inc. looks more robust than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 67% respectively. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.