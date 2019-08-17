Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

We are comparing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.20
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 55.63% upside potential and an average price target of $27.25.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
