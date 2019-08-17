Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

We are comparing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.20 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 55.63% upside potential and an average price target of $27.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.