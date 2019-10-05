Comparing of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,055,312.95% 0% 0% Albireo Pharma Inc. 39,267,676.77% -47% -32.3%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 and a Quick Ratio of 18.6. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 48.34% for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $27.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 79.2%. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.