Comparing of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Both MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 29 3.49 N/A 2.44 12.72 Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 22 4.60 N/A 1.08 19.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 0.9% Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 23.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.8% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has 13.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. 8.26% 8.52% 11.56% 12.33% -4.1% 25.13% Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. -5.92% -4.33% -3.42% -1.65% -0.28% -5.88%

For the past year MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend while Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers other products and services comprising debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. Further, the company provides various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management, and retail brokerage services. Additionally, it offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses. The company operates a total of 43 banking offices. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.