Comparing of Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Both Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) are each other’s competitor in the Water Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlesex Water Company 57 7.58 N/A 2.08 29.05 Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 11 0.00 N/A 1.05 10.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Middlesex Water Company. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Middlesex Water Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Middlesex Water Company and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlesex Water Company 0.00% 14% 4.5% Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 0.00% 15.1% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Middlesex Water Company is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.41. Competitively, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s beta is 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Middlesex Water Company are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Middlesex Water Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Middlesex Water Company and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlesex Water Company 0 0 1 3.00 Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.92% for Middlesex Water Company with consensus price target of $66.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Middlesex Water Company and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 17.3% respectively. Middlesex Water Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.5% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Middlesex Water Company 1.82% 11.39% 8.37% 22.34% 47.3% 13.31% Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP -13.35% 6.46% 7.09% 51.94% 40.34% 34.43%

For the past year Middlesex Water Company was less bullish than Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP.

Summary

Middlesex Water Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. This segment also operates regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The Non-Regulated segment provides non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.