Comparing of Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Midatech Pharma Plc and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Midatech Pharma Plc and Urovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Urovant Sciences Ltd. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 181.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares and 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. 32.1% are Midatech Pharma Plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -21.05% -30.38% 48.92% -56.58% -79.38% 6.45% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Midatech Pharma Plc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.