Comparing of Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 1 0.00 9.33M -0.85 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 6.53M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Midatech Pharma Plc and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Midatech Pharma Plc and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 735,572,374.65% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 413,055,854.26% -281.4% -251.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc was less bearish than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Midatech Pharma Plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.