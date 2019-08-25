Comparing of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has 2.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.20% 0.50% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. N/A 25 14.86 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.14 2.73

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 98.52%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.'s peers show that they're better in several factors compared to the company itself.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.