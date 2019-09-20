Comparing of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 2.96 N/A 1.75 14.86 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.82 N/A 1.36 19.20

Table 1 demonstrates Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 0.5% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.34 which is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.9% and 59.5%. 2.5% are Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19%

For the past year Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has 13.65% stronger performance while HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has -0.19% weaker performance.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.