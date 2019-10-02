Comparing of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) and Its Peers

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has 16.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 5,443,656,807.63% -26.60% -7.10% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 22.27M N/A 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.86 2.66

The competitors have a potential upside of 92.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP had bearish trend while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Volatility and Risk

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s competitors are 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s competitors beat Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.