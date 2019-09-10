Comparing of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.20 N/A -0.53 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 6 0.32 N/A 2.35 1.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gulfport Energy Corporation on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP. Its rival Gulfport Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Gulfport Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively Gulfport Energy Corporation has a consensus target price of $5.08, with potential upside of 64.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP and Gulfport Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP was more bearish than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.