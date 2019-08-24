Comparing of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) and Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Both Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) and Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 113 8.96 N/A 2.05 57.37 Sun Communities Inc. 125 11.28 N/A 1.52 87.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Sun Communities Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is currently more affordable than Sun Communities Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and Sun Communities Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1% Sun Communities Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Sun Communities Inc.’s 0.3 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and Sun Communities Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Sun Communities Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.15% and an $113.4 average target price. Competitively Sun Communities Inc. has a consensus target price of $120.5, with potential downside of -18.48%. The results provided earlier shows that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. appears more favorable than Sun Communities Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.1% of Sun Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Sun Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. -0.72% -0.58% 7.86% 13.17% 19.45% 23.13% Sun Communities Inc. 1.12% 2.53% 7.3% 22.94% 38.23% 30.58%

For the past year Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. was less bullish than Sun Communities Inc.

Summary

Sun Communities Inc. beats Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.