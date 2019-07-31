Comparing of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) and Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN)

Both Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) and Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 110 8.57 N/A 2.05 54.84 Reven Housing REIT Inc. 4 5.22 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1% Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0.00% -10% -4.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. and Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s downside potential is -4.88% at a $113.4 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.3% of Reven Housing REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.6% of Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 3.38% 2.47% 8.27% 12.06% 23.06% 17.7% Reven Housing REIT Inc. 12.06% 11.78% 22.35% 12.06% -1.11% 35.15%

For the past year Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. was less bullish than Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.