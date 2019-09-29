Comparing of MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT)

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) have been rivals in the Diversified Electronics for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision Inc. 1 -0.21 101.64M -0.29 0.00 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.00 12.04M -2.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MicroVision Inc. and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision Inc. 16,195,028,680.69% 0% -136% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 4,045,698,924.73% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MicroVision Inc. and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 18.68%. Insiders owned 1.6% of MicroVision Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 48.7% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 4.26% 54% 76.34% -44.4% -90.81% -8.51%

For the past year MicroVision Inc. has 5.98% stronger performance while Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has -8.51% weaker performance.

Summary

MicroVision Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.