Comparing of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 138 2.87 N/A 0.78 174.19 SecureWorks Corp. 18 1.91 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MicroStrategy Incorporated and SecureWorks Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MicroStrategy Incorporated and SecureWorks Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor SecureWorks Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. MicroStrategy Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated and SecureWorks Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 42.35% for MicroStrategy Incorporated with consensus price target of $200.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MicroStrategy Incorporated and SecureWorks Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 81.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 11.3% are SecureWorks Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated -1.27% -8.91% -3% 6.19% 7.15% 6.63% SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than SecureWorks Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats SecureWorks Corp.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.