Comparing of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

This is a contrast between MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 138 2.82 N/A 0.78 174.85 Paylocity Holding Corporation 91 11.90 N/A 0.76 134.86

Table 1 highlights MicroStrategy Incorporated and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Paylocity Holding Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy Incorporated. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. MicroStrategy Incorporated is presently more expensive than Paylocity Holding Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has MicroStrategy Incorporated and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

MicroStrategy Incorporated’s 0.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1.7 beta and it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MicroStrategy Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated’s upside potential is 48.92% at a $200 average price target. On the other hand, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s potential upside is 6.67% and its average price target is $106.33. The results provided earlier shows that MicroStrategy Incorporated appears more favorable than Paylocity Holding Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, Paylocity Holding Corporation has 32.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Paylocity Holding Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.