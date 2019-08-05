Comparing of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 138 2.76 N/A 0.78 174.85 Oracle Corporation 54 4.56 N/A 2.90 19.39

Table 1 highlights MicroStrategy Incorporated and Oracle Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oracle Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroStrategy Incorporated. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Oracle Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has MicroStrategy Incorporated and Oracle Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Volatility and Risk

MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oracle Corporation has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Oracle Corporation which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oracle Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given MicroStrategy Incorporated and Oracle Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

The consensus price target of MicroStrategy Incorporated is $200, with potential upside of 52.36%. On the other hand, Oracle Corporation’s potential upside is 5.34% and its consensus price target is $56.86. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MicroStrategy Incorporated is looking more favorable than Oracle Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares and 56.6% of Oracle Corporation shares. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.07%. Comparatively, Oracle Corporation has 34.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Oracle Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Oracle Corporation.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.