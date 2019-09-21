Comparing of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 3.13 N/A 0.78 174.85 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.44 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MicroStrategy Incorporated and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MicroStrategy Incorporated. Its rival Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has an average price target of $61.75, with potential upside of 19.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MicroStrategy Incorporated and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 79.9% respectively. About 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year MicroStrategy Incorporated has weaker performance than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.