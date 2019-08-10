Comparing of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft Corporation 124 8.36 N/A 5.08 26.80 NetScout Systems Inc. 27 1.87 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Microsoft Corporation and NetScout Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Microsoft Corporation and NetScout Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 37.7% 12.9% NetScout Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Microsoft Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. From a competition point of view, NetScout Systems Inc. has a 1.32 beta which is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Microsoft Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, NetScout Systems Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Microsoft Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NetScout Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Microsoft Corporation and NetScout Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft Corporation 1 1 15 2.88 NetScout Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Microsoft Corporation’s average price target is $147.53, while its potential upside is 7.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Microsoft Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of NetScout Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Microsoft Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are NetScout Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microsoft Corporation -3.16% 0.43% 6.56% 28.1% 29.33% 34.16% NetScout Systems Inc. -1.06% 1.09% -10.7% 3.37% -4.44% 10.2%

For the past year Microsoft Corporation was more bullish than NetScout Systems Inc.

Summary

Microsoft Corporation beats NetScout Systems Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.