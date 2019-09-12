Comparing of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)

This is a contrast between Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Semiconductor – Broad Line and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology Incorporated 89 4.29 N/A 1.47 64.06 STMicroelectronics N.V. 17 1.95 N/A 1.40 13.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. STMicroelectronics N.V. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Microchip Technology Incorporated. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Microchip Technology Incorporated is currently more expensive than STMicroelectronics N.V., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology Incorporated 0.00% 6.9% 1.9% STMicroelectronics N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that Microchip Technology Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s 1.38 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Microchip Technology Incorporated are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor STMicroelectronics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. STMicroelectronics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Microchip Technology Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Microchip Technology Incorporated and STMicroelectronics N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 STMicroelectronics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Microchip Technology Incorporated has a consensus target price of $116, and a 21.50% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of STMicroelectronics N.V. is $19.2, which is potential -4.00% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Microchip Technology Incorporated looks more robust than STMicroelectronics N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Microchip Technology Incorporated and STMicroelectronics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.6% respectively. About 2.19% of Microchip Technology Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.4% of STMicroelectronics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microchip Technology Incorporated -5.43% 3.3% -4.59% 17.31% 1.3% 31.28% STMicroelectronics N.V. -6.17% -0.54% -0.44% 12.86% -15.67% 31.48%

For the past year Microchip Technology Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than STMicroelectronics N.V.

Summary

Microchip Technology Incorporated beats STMicroelectronics N.V. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.