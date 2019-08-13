Comparing of Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International plc 24 2.30 N/A 3.43 6.09 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.81 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Micro Focus International plc and Mitek Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Micro Focus International plc and Mitek Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Micro Focus International plc and Mitek Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Micro Focus International plc is $21, with potential upside of 6.38%. Competitively the consensus target price of Mitek Systems Inc. is $13.83, which is potential 43.17% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Mitek Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Micro Focus International plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.1% of Mitek Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Micro Focus International plc had bullish trend while Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Micro Focus International plc beats Mitek Systems Inc.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.