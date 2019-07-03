Comparing of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Both MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 4.18 N/A 1.81 7.69 United Fire Group Inc. 48 1.10 N/A 0.07 678.68

Table 1 highlights MGIC Investment Corporation and United Fire Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Fire Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MGIC Investment Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MGIC Investment Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of United Fire Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 11.9% United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.83 beta means MGIC Investment Corporation’s volatility is 83.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. United Fire Group Inc.’s 107.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MGIC Investment Corporation and United Fire Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 United Fire Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MGIC Investment Corporation has an average price target of $14, and a 3.78% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 65.5% of United Fire Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MGIC Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of United Fire Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -0.86% 0.72% 9.62% 12.1% 32.76% 32.89% United Fire Group Inc. -0.35% 7.98% -14.51% -8.7% -4.21% -16.77%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation has 32.89% stronger performance while United Fire Group Inc. has -16.77% weaker performance.

Summary

MGIC Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors United Fire Group Inc.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.