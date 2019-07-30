Comparing of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Both MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.98 N/A 1.81 7.69 Unico American Corporation 6 1.05 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MGIC Investment Corporation and Unico American Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 11.9% Unico American Corporation 0.00% -5.6% -2.5%

Volatility and Risk

MGIC Investment Corporation has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Unico American Corporation is 145.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.45 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

MGIC Investment Corporation and Unico American Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Unico American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MGIC Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $14, and a 7.28% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 19% of Unico American Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are MGIC Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 4% are Unico American Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGIC Investment Corporation -0.86% 0.72% 9.62% 12.1% 32.76% 32.89% Unico American Corporation 0.78% 1.35% -1.44% -14.35% -36.65% -4.68%

For the past year MGIC Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Unico American Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

MGIC Investment Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Unico American Corporation.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.