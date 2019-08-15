Comparing of MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) and Its Peers

As Diversified Utilities company, MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MGE Energy Inc. has 43.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.84% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand MGE Energy Inc. has 0.21% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has MGE Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGE Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.90% 4.50% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing MGE Energy Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MGE Energy Inc. N/A 69 29.14 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

MGE Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio MGE Energy Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for MGE Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGE Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.80 2.00 2.48

The potential upside of the rivals is 11.54%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MGE Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGE Energy Inc. 1.08% 2.42% 10.59% 17.85% 17.61% 23.67% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year MGE Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MGE Energy Inc. are 2 and 1.7. Competitively, MGE Energy Inc.’s rivals have 1.00 and 0.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. MGE Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MGE Energy Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.42 shows that MGE Energy Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MGE Energy Inc.’s rivals are 40.05% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

MGE Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MGE Energy Inc.’s competitors beat MGE Energy Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal, natural gas, fuel oil, and renewable energy sources, as well as purchases power under short and long-term commitments. As of February 24, 2017, the company distributed electricity to 149,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin, including the City of Madison; and purchased and distributed natural gas to 154,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy, Inc. was founded in 1855 and is based in Madison, Wisconsin.