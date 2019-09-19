Comparing of MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

We are contrasting MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.36 N/A 0.81 15.60 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 32 2.56 N/A 2.26 13.87

Table 1 demonstrates MFS California Municipal Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than MFS California Municipal Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. MFS California Municipal Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Westwood Holdings Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MFS California Municipal Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares. Comparatively, 10% are Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund had bullish trend while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats MFS California Municipal Fund.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.