Comparing of MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.39 N/A 0.81 15.60 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.03 N/A 2.06 8.48

Table 1 demonstrates MFS California Municipal Fund and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than MFS California Municipal Fund. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MFS California Municipal Fund and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.33% and 0% respectively. About 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund had bullish trend while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.