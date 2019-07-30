Comparing of MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

This is a contrast between MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS California Municipal Fund 11 14.08 N/A -0.09 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.15 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MFS California Municipal Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MFS California Municipal Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MFS California Municipal Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.33% and 28.18% respectively. MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders are 31.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05%

For the past year MFS California Municipal Fund has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.