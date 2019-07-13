Comparing of MFC Bancorp Ltd. (MFCB) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Since MFC Bancorp Ltd. (NYSE:MFCB) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFC Bancorp Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A 6.65 1.99 Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MFC Bancorp Ltd. and Uranium Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MFC Bancorp Ltd. (NYSE:MFCB) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFC Bancorp Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15%

Volatility & Risk

MFC Bancorp Ltd. has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Uranium Energy Corp.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MFC Bancorp Ltd. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Uranium Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.7. Uranium Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MFC Bancorp Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.3% of MFC Bancorp Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Uranium Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% are MFC Bancorp Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Uranium Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFC Bancorp Ltd. -11.03% 69.56% 98.65% 199.54% 110.75% 154.42% Uranium Energy Corp. -2.8% 2.21% 3.73% 4.51% -14.2% 11.2%

For the past year MFC Bancorp Ltd. was more bullish than Uranium Energy Corp.

Summary

MFC Bancorp Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Uranium Energy Corp.

MFC Bancorp Ltd., an integrated merchant banking company, provides various financial services for corporations and institutions worldwide. The company specializes in markets that are not adequately addressed by traditional sources of supply and finance, with focus on providing solutions for small and medium sized enterprises. It offers forfaiting, factoring, bank guarantees, letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, bills of exchange, bills of lading, and promissory notes and forwarderÂ’s certificate of receipt facilities; purchase financing collateralized by the commodity; inventory financing collateralized by the inventory; sales financing; structured trade finance, including advisory in conjunction with export credit agencies, credit insurance companies, and third party banks; short term and long term financing; investment and acquisition financing; participation in syndication of loans or other debt instruments; suppliers and buyers credits; and payment services. MFC Bancorp Ltd. is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.