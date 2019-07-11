Comparing of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)

We will be contrasting the differences between MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.14 N/A 0.67 0.00 Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.08 N/A -2.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see MFA Financial Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MFA Financial Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.25% respectively. Competitively, 19.81% are Gyrodyne LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gyrodyne LLC 8.65% 0% 8.94% 3.61% -1.03% 16.21%

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.