Comparing of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.14 N/A 0.67 0.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 18 9.33 N/A 1.54 12.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MFA Financial Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MFA Financial Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s potential downside is -4.41% and its average price target is $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MFA Financial Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97%

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.