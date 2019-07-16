Comparing of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA-PB) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)

Since MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.16 N/A 0.67 0.00 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 189 12.32 N/A 3.04 66.05

In table 1 we can see MFA Financial Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Tower Corporation (REIT) seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MFA Financial Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.1% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.2% are American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 4.61% 2.23% 15.41% 25.18% 44.96% 26.73%

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats MFA Financial Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.