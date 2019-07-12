Comparing of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)

As REIT – Diversified companies, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MFA Financial Inc.
|7
|8.11
|N/A
|0.67
|10.82
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|2.16
|5.48
In table 1 we can see MFA Financial Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MFA Financial Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. MFA Financial Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 represents MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MFA Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|8.6%
|2.4%
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|8.9%
|8.9%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.59 shows that MFA Financial Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has a 0.06 beta which is 94.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 84.5% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of MFA Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MFA Financial Inc.
|-0.27%
|-1.22%
|-1.35%
|2.1%
|-4.83%
|9.13%
|Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
|-0.34%
|7.64%
|-3.24%
|-13.45%
|25.96%
|10.96%
For the past year MFA Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.
Summary
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
