Comparing of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)

As REIT – Diversified companies, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 7 8.11 N/A 0.67 10.82 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 2.16 5.48

In table 1 we can see MFA Financial Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MFA Financial Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. MFA Financial Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 8.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.59 shows that MFA Financial Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has a 0.06 beta which is 94.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of MFA Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. -0.27% -1.22% -1.35% 2.1% -4.83% 9.13% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. -0.34% 7.64% -3.24% -13.45% 25.96% 10.96%

For the past year MFA Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. beats MFA Financial Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.