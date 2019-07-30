Comparing of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)

Since MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial Inc. 7 8.09 N/A 0.67 10.82 Gladstone Land Corporation 12 5.98 N/A 0.14 93.78

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MFA Financial Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation. Gladstone Land Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MFA Financial Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. MFA Financial Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Gladstone Land Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has MFA Financial Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4% Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

MFA Financial Inc.’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Gladstone Land Corporation has beta of 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

MFA Financial Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Gladstone Land Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 31.81% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of MFA Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Gladstone Land Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are MFA Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.3% of Gladstone Land Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MFA Financial Inc. -0.27% -1.22% -1.35% 2.1% -4.83% 9.13% Gladstone Land Corporation 1.2% 0.72% 3.26% -3.36% 0.24% 10.28%

For the past year MFA Financial Inc. has weaker performance than Gladstone Land Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Land Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors MFA Financial Inc.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.