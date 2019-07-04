Comparing of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.47 N/A -1.01 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 101 1.35 N/A 7.82 15.07

Table 1 highlights Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 7.61% and its consensus target price is $115.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.3% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.