Comparing of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

As Asset Management companies, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.
