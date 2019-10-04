Comparing of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

As Asset Management companies, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.01 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.