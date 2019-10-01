Comparing of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) and Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) and Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 682 2.71 24.15M 20.91 36.20 Lakeland Industries Inc. 11 2.81 6.97M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) and Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 3,543,289.76% 95.9% 20.5% Lakeland Industries Inc. 62,849,413.89% -1% -0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lakeland Industries Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Lakeland Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Lakeland Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and Lakeland Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.3% and 63% respectively. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Lakeland Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8% Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78%

For the past year Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was more bullish than Lakeland Industries Inc.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats Lakeland Industries Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.