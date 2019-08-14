Comparing of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) and Its Peers

We are comparing Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.90% 20.50% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International Inc. N/A 739 36.20 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.79 2.72

The potential upside of the peers is 32.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s competitors are 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.