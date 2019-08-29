Comparing of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 39 3.36 N/A 3.33 12.59 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 29 3.49 N/A 2.27 12.36

Table 1 highlights Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.4% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.4% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.1% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -5.26% -5.56% 1.79% 18.19% -14.42% 36.05% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12%

For the past year Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. had bullish trend while Bankwell Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats Bankwell Financial Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.