Comparing of MetLife Inc. (MET) and Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

As Life Insurance companies, MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) and Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife Inc. 47 0.68 N/A 5.14 9.61 Tiptree Inc. 6 0.35 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MetLife Inc. and Tiptree Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) and Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.7% Tiptree Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that MetLife Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Tiptree Inc. on the other hand, has -0.01 beta which makes it 101.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MetLife Inc. and Tiptree Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Tiptree Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MetLife Inc.’s upside potential is 5.76% at a $49 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MetLife Inc. and Tiptree Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.8% and 38.8%. MetLife Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Tiptree Inc. has 24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MetLife Inc. -1.89% -2.12% 8.12% 9.26% 8% 20.36% Tiptree Inc. 4.92% 8.76% 23.06% 15.37% 1.19% 22.18%

For the past year MetLife Inc. was less bullish than Tiptree Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MetLife Inc. beats Tiptree Inc.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in six segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, torts and settlements, capital markets investment, and other products and services, including life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company-, bank-, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeownersÂ’ and personal excess liability, and credit insurance, as well as small business owners property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides pension products; variable, universal, term, and whole life insurance products; and variable, fixed, and indexed-linked annuities. The company serves individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their employees through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and other organizations, as well as through career agency, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokerage, worksite marketing, and other third-party distribution and e-commerce channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in New York, New York.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. Its Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. The Senior Living segment owns and operates senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s portfolio consisted of 29 properties across 11 states primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Specialty Finance segment originates loans for sale to institutional investors, including GSEs and FHA/VA. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. on December 30, 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.