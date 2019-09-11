Comparing of MetLife Inc. (MET) and FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) and FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG). The two are both Life Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife Inc. 47 0.63 N/A 5.14 9.61 FBL Financial Group Inc. 63 1.88 N/A 4.19 14.97

Table 1 highlights MetLife Inc. and FBL Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FBL Financial Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MetLife Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. MetLife Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than FBL Financial Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.7% FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

MetLife Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. FBL Financial Group Inc.’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.69 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MetLife Inc. and FBL Financial Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 FBL Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.00% for MetLife Inc. with consensus target price of $50.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MetLife Inc. and FBL Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.8% and 30.9% respectively. About 0.1% of MetLife Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of FBL Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MetLife Inc. -1.89% -2.12% 8.12% 9.26% 8% 20.36% FBL Financial Group Inc. -1.99% -1.86% 0.06% -6.14% -20.69% -2.39%

For the past year MetLife Inc. had bullish trend while FBL Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors MetLife Inc. beats FBL Financial Group Inc.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in six segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, torts and settlements, capital markets investment, and other products and services, including life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company-, bank-, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeownersÂ’ and personal excess liability, and credit insurance, as well as small business owners property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides pension products; variable, universal, term, and whole life insurance products; and variable, fixed, and indexed-linked annuities. The company serves individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their employees through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and other organizations, as well as through career agency, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokerage, worksite marketing, and other third-party distribution and e-commerce channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in New York, New York.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.