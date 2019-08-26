Comparing of Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM)

Both Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Electronics industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methode Electronics Inc. 28 1.01 N/A 2.30 13.00 KEMET Corporation 18 0.70 N/A 3.50 5.75

In table 1 we can see Methode Electronics Inc. and KEMET Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KEMET Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Methode Electronics Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Methode Electronics Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than KEMET Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 7.9% KEMET Corporation 0.00% 38.3% 16.7%

Risk and Volatility

Methode Electronics Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KEMET Corporation’s 152.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

Methode Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KEMET Corporation are 2.3 and 1.4 respectively. Methode Electronics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KEMET Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Methode Electronics Inc. and KEMET Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 KEMET Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$43 is Methode Electronics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 57.28%. KEMET Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $29 average target price and a 70.69% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that KEMET Corporation seems more appealing than Methode Electronics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.4% of Methode Electronics Inc. shares and 82.5% of KEMET Corporation shares. Methode Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of KEMET Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Methode Electronics Inc. -0.73% 3.67% 1.84% 16.72% -23.11% 28.6% KEMET Corporation -6.59% 5.07% 14.45% -5% -23.35% 14.71%

For the past year Methode Electronics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than KEMET Corporation.

Summary

Methode Electronics Inc. beats KEMET Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. Its products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters. The company offers its capacitors for use in the automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.