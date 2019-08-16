Comparing of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.41 N/A -0.92 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mesoblast Limited and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mesoblast Limited and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Zafgen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Zafgen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 686.00% and its consensus price target is $6.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.