Comparing of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.56 N/A -0.92 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.52 N/A -2.43 0.00

Demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mesoblast Limited and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.85 beta indicates that Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.33 beta and it is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Mesoblast Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 1,114.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 18%. Insiders Competitively, held 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited was more bullish than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.